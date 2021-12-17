Kourtney Kardashian follows in footsteps of fiancé Travis Barker

US reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian followed in the footsteps of fiancé drummer Travis Barker as she turned a ‘Rockstar’.
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star turned to Instagram and shared her stunning photos flaunting her musical talent behind the drum sets.
The 42-year-old reality star captioned the photos : “little drummer girl”.
Kourtney can be seen all smiling as she holds up the drumsticks.
Kourtney’s fiancé Travis Barker, 46, dropped sweet comment to appreciate her.
He commented “Rockstar” followed by drum with drumsticks emoticon.
Kourtney and Barker confirmed their relationship on Instagram in February and got engaged in October this year after the US musician popped the question during a romantic beach proposal in Montecito, California.
