Kanye West reveals he’s turning all his properties ‘into churches’

Kim Kardashian's estranged husband Kanye West has revealed that he is turning all his properties 'into churches'.



The American rapper, who recently changed his name to Ye, said he is “going to be homeless in a year” as he's “going to turn all the homes I own into churches".

According to him, the society is being killed by “capitalist rule”, adding: “It’s time to change that.”

The Grammy winner, in the latest issue of 032c, revealed: "We’re making this orphanage, and it will be a place where anyone can go."



The rapper added: "It should be like an artist commune. Food should always be available."

The new announcement comes after Kim Kardashian filed to become legally single and drop 'West' from her surname amid Kanye's reconciliation efforts.

Kanye West, during a benefit concert with fellow artist Drake, repeated his wish for a reconciliation with wife Kim Kardashian. However, despite his public bid, Kardashian has reiterated her desire to divorce the rapper.