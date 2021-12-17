Tori Spelling reminisces over stint on reality TV: ‘I’m finally myself’

Singer and songwriter Tori Spelling recently reminisced over her stint on reality TV and found herself being ‘finally authentic’ towards her true calling.
The singer got candid about it all during her interview with Us Weekly and started off by explaining, "I like being able to be myself and be authentic. I feel like [being on reality TV] ties me closer to people and to the public. So I like having fun with [it]."
She also admitted, "I truly believe in season 1 of True Tori, I felt like it was an important message," and "It was my way of getting my narrative [out] because everyone else was telling my story. It was a good message. I feel like for people everywhere going through that stuff."
Despite her appreciation for it all, Spelling added, "It probably shouldn’t have gone on past season 1. It became a little dysfunctional all around."
But Spelling does have fond memories of her time filming Tori & Dean and admitted, "I love that because … it’s their life. They were born on TV, like the first three, pretty much.”
“I love showing them that and being like, 'Look at these cute scenes when you were one and two years old.' So they definitely watched."
