North West shows off her expensive bag collection on TikTok

North West, daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, turned back to TikTok to show off her luxury handbag collection just days after getting a scolding from her mom for going live.
North landed in trouble earlier this week for giving a tour of the Kardashian’s Hollywood home without Kim’s permission, however, that did not stop her from returning to the video-sharing app days later.
This time, the 8-year-old limited the tour to her closet, and more specifically to her designer handbag section full of expensive bags.
Simple captioning it, “These are my bags,” North made sure to add more bling to her video with a sparkling filter as she focused on bags from designers like Judith Leiber and Dior.
Featured in the video included a bag shaped like a blinged-out pizza slice that reportedly carries a price tag of $5,700.
Watch:
Jason Momoa recently wrapped up filming 'Aquaman 2'
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' just hit the theatres and Tom Holland is already thinking about taking a break
The film is India’s only selection at the 72nd Berlinale and Bhatt's second after 2019's 'Gully Boy'
Harry and Meghan are unlikely to travel across the pond due to implementation of travel restrictions
Billie Eilish had a major shift in her style statement that stunned everyone
Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West in February this year