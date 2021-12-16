North West shows off her expensive bag collection on TikTok

North turned to TikTok just days after getting a scolding from Kim Kardashian for going live without permission

North West, daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, turned back to TikTok to show off her luxury handbag collection just days after getting a scolding from her mom for going live.



North landed in trouble earlier this week for giving a tour of the Kardashian’s Hollywood home without Kim’s permission, however, that did not stop her from returning to the video-sharing app days later.

This time, the 8-year-old limited the tour to her closet, and more specifically to her designer handbag section full of expensive bags.

Simple captioning it, “These are my bags,” North made sure to add more bling to her video with a sparkling filter as she focused on bags from designers like Judith Leiber and Dior.

Featured in the video included a bag shaped like a blinged-out pizza slice that reportedly carries a price tag of $5,700.

Watch:







