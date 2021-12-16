Prince William plays bartender for Kate Middleton, makes her favourite drink

Prince William and Kate Middleton end their tiring day with a nice drink .
As per source close to the couple, William plays bartender for wife Kate after they put children to sleep. The Cambridges share children Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3.
"William will bring Kate a gin-and-tonic," a family friend tells PEOPLE. "They look after each other, but in different ways."
Apart from proving backbone for eachother's royal duties, Kate was spotted "clearly really proud" of her husband during Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony in October. Prince William too, supported Kate as she hosted a Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey — they support each other at home.
"The couple is hands-on, friends say, from being there for school pickup to letting the children argue over what songs to play during breakfast," adds PEOPLE.
Billie Eilish had a major shift in her style statement that stunned everyone
Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West in February this year
Gomez debuted her large new back tattoo in a celeb tattoo artist's new post
'Fundamentally Queen puts things in a box and says 'that can be dealt with on Thursday,' says royal expert
Kardashian's two sons, Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, celebrate their birthday on December 14
'She is getting pulled into this because she is dating him,' says source close to Jennifer Lopez