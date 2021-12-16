Sara Ali Khan receives a thumbs up for her acting from Akshay Kumar  

Akshay Kumar recently shared that he was so impressed to see Sara Ali Khan's acting in an upcoming film Atrangi Re.
During his appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show along with the film-maker Anand L. Rai and Khan, the Khiladi actor opened up, “Let me tell you, I have watched 'Atrangi Re'."
"She has done such a fantastic job in the film. I was taken aback,” he added.
“The whole film belongs to her, then to Dhanush and then to me. She has performed so brilliantly,” the Sooryavanshi actor expressed.
The 54-year-old actor also shared his views about the new actors who are taking their initial steps in the film industry.
He said, “I think these guys are more prepared. When we entered the industry, we did not have so much preparation.”
“We were learning with experience. We gained our experience by doing 60 to 70 films but, when the new actors entered the industry, they already had that kind of experience," Kumar added.
