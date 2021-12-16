Alia Bhatt blushes as she tells Ranbir Kapoor meaning of 'R' in her life

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor cannot stop gushing towards one another.
The couple, that was joined by Ayyan Mukherjee for the motion poster release of Bhramastra, engaged in a hilarious banter during the launch.
It all began when Ranbir asked Alia the meaning of 'R' in her life.
"What does R mean to you? Jawab Do(Answer me)" to which Alia smiles and replies, "Kya Jawab Dun (What do I answer?)"
"Wohi jo sach hai (Whatever is the truth)," Ranbir teases Alia. "Truth yeh hai ke R mere life ka sabse bara number 8 hai (The truth is that R is my life biggest number 8)" Alia leaves audience in splits with her witty remark.
The Highway star then asks the same question from Ranbir Kapoor.
"What does A mean to you?" inquires Alia.
"A means Amitabh Bachchan. No no, in all seriousness, A mean Ayyan Mukherjee. Let's call Ayyan here," laughs Ranbir. "Yes I think we should call Ayyan," agrees Alia.
Take a look:
