Virat Kohli asks paparazzi to not take Vamika's photos: Video

Virat Kohli asks paparazzi to not take Vamika's photos

Virat Kohli made a humble request to paps not to click daughter Vamikas’ pictures while leaving for South Africa.

On Thursday, Anushka Sharma, her husband, and Vamika were sighted together at the Mumbai airport. The family flew to South Africa for a three-match test series against South Africa, which begins on December 26.

In the viral clip shared on the paparazzi account, one can see the couple get off the bus along with the other team members at the airport. As Virat stepped forward he requested the shutterbugs not to take pictures of their daughter.



He said, "Baby ka mat lena hann (Don't click the baby's pictures, okay)."

To which they replied in the affirmative.

Meanwhile, Anushka exited the bus and carried Vamika in a baby carrier. She sported a casual look as she donned a black tracksuit and white sneakers.