Ushna Shah’s fitting reply to critics: ‘get rid of TV and social media immediately’

Popular Pakistani TV and film actress Ushna Shah is known for bold and strong personality. The diva, who has won over hearts of her millions of fans, often shares her thoughts on moral or ethical policing on social media.

The Parizaad actress, known for unapologetically voicing her opinions about several different matters, recently took to her Twitter and addressed the criticism and censuring people on social media express regarding her profession.

In her tweet, Shah gave a befitting reply to netizens who criticize actors and take them accountable for promoting vulgarity on television.

In a harsh tone, the Bashar Momin actress tweeted, “Every Pakistani with morals and ethics who finds acting and actors inferior, who thinks we spread ‘fahashi’ (vulgarity) should promptly get rid of their TV (or any channel that shows content that isn’t preaching Islam) and get off social media immediately!”

“Show your gherat (self-respect) please,” wrote Shah.

However, the Balaa actress did not mention the reason behind addressing the matter at the moment.