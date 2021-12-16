Pictures: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma celebrate 4th anniversary with friends & family

Bollywood power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have set major relationship goals for their fans.

From sharing goofy selfies together to writing down heartfelt notes for each other, the star couple has always managed to leave the internet in awe of their partnership.

Recently, the couple celebrated four years of togetherness on their 4th wedding anniversary on Dec. 11. The duo, popularly known as 'Virushka' among their fans, shared loving posts for each other on their social media.

However, recently, an unseen picture from the celebration by the couple has taken the internet by storm.

Anushka and Virat’s close friend Saurabh Malhotra on his Instagram story shared the never-before-seen photo and it featured the couple celebrating their 4th anniversary with close friends.

In the adorable photo, the Sultan actress is seen clad in a white ruffled dress with her hair left open, while the Insian cricket team captain could be seen standing right behind her in black. The two can be seen all smiling with family and friends as they pose for the camera.

Take a look.

Anushka and Virat tied the knot in 2017 at a private ceremony in Tuscany Italy. The couple welcomed their daughter Vamika in January 2021.