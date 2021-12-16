Ben Affleck makes PDA-filled appearance with Jennifer Lopez in LA

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez looked adorable together as they arrived at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on December 15, holding each other hands’ tightly.
Affleck created a huge buzz with his recent candid confessions regarding his divorce with Jennifer Garner and alcohol addiction.
However, the very next day he appeared to be having his time of life with JLo as the couple entered the studio in California.
Dressed up in a long coat over a blue shirt, the 49-year-old actor donned a bright smile at the onlookers as he greeted them.
The Hustlers actor, on the other hand, looked so cosy in a grey sweater and blue jeans, paired with boots.
The Justice League actor, during his chat with Howard Stern, revealed that he felt ‘trapped’ during his previous marriage and that was the reason he was drinking a lot.
“Part of why I started drinking was because I was trapped. I was like, ‘I can’t leave because of my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’
“And what I did was (I) drank a bottle of scotch and fell asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution,” the Good Will Hunting star admitted.
Nick Cannon sheds some light on baby Zen’s heartbreaking last days on Earth
Katy Perry shares insights into some of daughter Daisy Dove Bloom’s adorable features
Prince Harry reportedly erupted on Prince William in a fury for questioning his love, relationship with Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle aiming to maximize brand reach in a last ditch effort by splitting
Jennifer Lopez is angry at Ben Affleck for bashing Jennifer Garner in a public interview
Prince William’s desires to move to the US before Prince Harry has been brought to light