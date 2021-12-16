Ben Affleck makes PDA-filled appearance with Jennifer Lopez in LA

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez looked adorable together as they arrived at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on December 15, holding each other hands’ tightly.

Affleck created a huge buzz with his recent candid confessions regarding his divorce with Jennifer Garner and alcohol addiction.

However, the very next day he appeared to be having his time of life with JLo as the couple entered the studio in California.

Dressed up in a long coat over a blue shirt, the 49-year-old actor donned a bright smile at the onlookers as he greeted them.

The Hustlers actor, on the other hand, looked so cosy in a grey sweater and blue jeans, paired with boots.

The Justice League actor, during his chat with Howard Stern, revealed that he felt ‘trapped’ during his previous marriage and that was the reason he was drinking a lot.

“Part of why I started drinking was because I was trapped. I was like, ‘I can’t leave because of my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’

“And what I did was (I) drank a bottle of scotch and fell asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution,” the Good Will Hunting star admitted.