Queen’s personal guard breaks silence over true reason for hospitalization

Queen Elizabeth’s personal royal protection officer gets candid about the real reason for the hospitalization.

This claim has been brought to light by Princess Diana's ex-personal protection officer, Ken Wharfe during his interview with OK! Magazine.

There he was quoted saying, "Whenever the royals are admitted to hospital unless they’re outside of London, they’re always admitted to King Edward VII's Hospital so they can receive the appropriate treatment."

"As part of the contingency plan, there are designated physicians that deal with the family’s known conditions, so they are treated by the best.”

He also went on to say, "That’s why the Queen will always be admitted to that particular hospital where the right medical officers can be summoned."

"There’s a designated corridor which will be manned at a discreet and respective distance by officers from the protection department.”

"We have to maintain the best security possible but in a way that’s not invasive and respects the privacy of the royal family at this time."