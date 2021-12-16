Nick Cannon addresses the realities of son Zen’s heartbreaking final moments

Nick Cannon recently weighed in on some of his son Zen’s very last days on Earth following his cancer diagnosis.

The comedian made this claim during his interview with People magazine and there he was quoted saying, "I was like, 'We have to watch the sunrise and just be there with him one last time.' It was beautiful. I see it as a blessing that I got to be there."

“We had a short time with a true angel. My heart is shattered. I wish I could have done more, spent more time with him, taken more pictures.”

“I wish I could have hugged him longer” because “He was the most loving baby. Look at being his father as a great privilege."

During the course of his interview, the star also shed some light on his son’s earliest signs of illness and admitted, "It sounded like he had fluid in his lungs, like a sinus infection or something. But the doctors at the time, "didn't think it to be anything too concerning."

But it all ended when doctors noted that his son’s head kept “growing a little too quickly” and "We started asking, 'Is there a way to prevent this? If not, how long do we have'

"The conversations quickly turned to, 'How can we give him the best life for the time that he does have?' It could be weeks, it could be months, it could be years."