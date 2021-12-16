Jennifer Lopez is ‘fuming’ at Ben Affleck’s decision to bash Jennifer Garner in public

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly angry at Ben Affleck for his decision to bash Jennifer Garner in a public bombshell interview.
News of Lopez’s reaction has been brought forward by a source close to Radar.
According to their findings, Jennifer Garner is “livid” with Ben Affleck over his shocking stunt.
For those unversed, the actor told The Howard Stern Show host that he used to feel “trapped” in his marriage to Garner and it appears Lopez is having none of it.
Per an insider, "They both agreed that they wouldn't talk about their private lives in any depth after what happened last time they were together.”
"It was all carefully planned that they would do pix together but that's all. At events the press is told ‘no questions about JLO and Ben. Only questions about the film. Now he shot off his big mouth and dragged her into it.”
The source also cited some of Lopez’s fears and added, "Jen [Lopez] has been working really hard to build a relationship with Ben’s children," but now "They are going to read the quotes from their dad trashing their mom."
"Jen [Lopez] has also worked really hard to have a relationship with Jennifer [Garner]. Ben just blew that up too. The source also shared Lopez’s thoughts on the matter and added that she "doesn't tolerate this sloppy [expletive]. She is buttoned up. She has her [expletive] together."
