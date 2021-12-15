Owners of historical hardware shop thank Prince Charles for visit

Prince Charles and his wife Duchess Camilla's Twitter account on December 10 posted pictures of the Prince of Wales' visit to a hardware shop.

The Prince of Wales praised the shop for its "Excellent customer service".

The caption accompanying the pictures read, "Dating back to 1895, the old ironmonger’s store is a pillar of the local community, sponsoring various sports teams, shows and events and making annual donations to a variety of volunteer-led organizations."

Owners of a 9th Century family run hardware shop on Wednesday thanked Prince Charles for his visit.



Based in Rhayader, Mid-Wales, Hafod Hardware said in a statement, "This Christmas we’ve had the pleasure of welcoming HRH The Prince of Wales through our doors, as part of his support of our high streets and our message to try and shop local and independent when you can."



