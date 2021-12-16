Prince William’s secret intention for US move before Prince Harry unearthed

Experts have unveiled some of Prince William’s desires to relocate to the US before Prince Harry.

This unearthed account was issued by The Scotsman back in 2003 and according to their findings, there was a time when the heir was ‘deeply interested’ in crossing the Atlantic.

At the time reporter, Louisa Pearson wrote, “Having enjoyed a degree of privacy as a student at St Andrew's, perhaps it’s not such a surprise that William has announced his intention to spend a few years living in the US after he finishes his degree.”

“Work in a gallery or auction house, and the possibility of a postgraduate degree, have apparently been discussed.”

The prince enrolled in the Scottish university back in 2001, following his gap year where he served in the Army and even spent 10 weeks teaching children in southern Chile.

According to the publication, “William is determined to maintain a degree of anonymity and feels America offers him the best chance of that.”

“But William seems determined to forge his own path — he rarely undertakes royal duties and signs his cheques ‘William Wales’.”