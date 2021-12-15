Prince Harry and Meghan Markle fail to make YouGov's list of 'world's most admired' rankings

The Queen has been named among 'world’s most admired' people while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle failed to make the coveted list.



The 95-year-old monarch is the only member of the British Royal Family to make YouGov's list of 2021 "world's most admired" rankings and has finished in third place.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama, 57, and American actress Angelina Jolie, 46, managed to finish ahead of the British monarch in the survey.



Michelle Obama likewise holds on to her position as the world’s most admired woman for the third year running.



Asper report, YouGov asked more than 42,000 people across 38 countries and territories who they would nominate to the “world’s most admired” list. Queen Elizabeth II is the only member of the British Royal Family to make the coveted list.