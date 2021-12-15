Shanaya Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19:'I have mild symptoms'

Actress Shanaya Kapoor informed her fans on social media that she has tested positive for COVID-19 soon after her mom Maheep and is currently in self-isolation.



The officials and experts are unaware of which variant has affected the budding actress but news about her contracting the disease has been confirmed.

Many other icons of the industry like Amrita Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Seema Khan also have been infected.

Taking to her official Instagram stories, the star kid wrote, “I have tested positive for COVID-19 .As of today, I have mild symptoms, but I’m feeling okay and have isolated myself. I tested negative four days ago however, while testing again as precaution the results came positive. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested. Stay safe everyone!”

The third Omicron scare has been detected in India and a vast number of cases are being reported from Maharashtra.

India has banned International flights as a precaution in wake of the new variant taking its toll over the world.

Shanaya has extremely mild symptoms and is hopeful of a speedy recovery.