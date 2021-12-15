Royal family 'starting afresh' ahead of annual Christmas celebrations

The British royal family is turning over a new leaf ahead of their annual Christmas celebrations.
Amid a turbulent year that saw Prince Philip's demise and Queen Elizabeth's health scare, the royal family is thinking of gathering for their yearly ritual.
“The Cambridges are spending Christmas with the Queen at Sandringham. It’s going to be a big family affair,” a source told Us Weekly.
"George, Charlotte and Louis are absolutely delighted to be seeing their great grandmother in person again," the source added.
Last year, the Queen and Prince Philip decided to call off the Christmas festivities.
“Having considered all the appropriate advice, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have decided that this year they will spend Christmas quietly in Windsor,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said in December 2020.
The couple originally started isolating at Windsor Castle in March 2020 amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Prince Philip died earlier this year at the age of 99.
