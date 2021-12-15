Find out the TV series Prince William and Kate Middleton love watching

Prince William and wife Kate Middleton take deep interest in watching TV series Game of Thrones.

Speaking to BBC Radio 1 in a previous interview, Prince William and Kate revealed that they are big fans of the show.

During their visit to Germany, the couple also asked for spoilers from Tom Wlaschiha, who plays Jaqen H’ghar in the series.

Wlaschiha later told media: "They said they really liked Game of Thrones and have watched every series."

He added, "They wanted spoilers but I said I couldn't tell them. I'm surprised they have time to watch such a long running series."

Queen Elizabeth on the other hang, loves watching Downton Abbey and likes pointing out mistakes in the series.

"She loves watching Downton Abbey and pointing out things they have got wrong, partly because she is familiar with Highclere Castle, where it is filmed. She used to stay there as a guest of the Carnarvon family," reports Telegraph.