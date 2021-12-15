Priyanka Chopra gushes over Keanu Reeve's generosity and kindness

Priyanka Chopra is all hearts for her Matrix co-star Keanu Reeves.
Speaking to Access in a recent interview, the Quantico star confirmed that Reeves indeed is the 'nicest guy in Hollywood' while she shared an anecdote from the sets of their upcoming film.
The actor recalled a tough day during the filming of the film where Reeves gave her the encouragement she needed.
“He came up to me and he said, ‘that was a very difficult day and a lot to do, you did such a great job and you should know that',” the John Wick star told her.
"When you have a day and you just need someone to tell you that, 'you were alright, you did it and you were good'. I think he was very astute, he can read the room well and that meant a lot to me, especially as a new kid on the block in the movie," she added.
Matrix Resurrections is the fourth chapter in the popular sci-fi film franchise, releasing after The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions.
