Ben Affleck was hesitant to rekindle Jennifer Lopez romance for THIS reason

Affleck says his responsibility to his kids made him hesitate before restarting his romance with JLo

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez famously reignited their romance this year 17 years after ending their engagement in 2004, however, for Affleck, it wasn’t that easy to dive in again.

The Tender Bar actor opened up about his love life in a recent talk on The Howard Stern Show, widely discussing his failed marriage to Jennifer Garner, his subsequent rekindling with JLo, and why he was hesitant about it.

At one point in the show, Stern asked Affleck, “Was there a hesitation on your part, because now you're a dad?"

To this, he replied, “It crossed my mind for sure. My responsibility to my children is the highest responsibility. I don't want to do anything that is painful or destructive to them if I can help it."

“That being said, I know that my life affects them,” he added.

Affleck shares daughters Violet and Seraphina, and son Samuel with ex-wife Garner.