Ben Affleck details he was 'trapped' in marriage with Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck regrets of now ending marriage with Jennifer Garner sooner.
Speaking on the Howard Stern Show on Monday, the 49-year-old confessed that he became a raging alcoholic to shrug off his happiness amid the stressful marriage.
"I'd probably still be drinking. It's part of why I started drinking … because I was trapped," the Argo director admitted to Howard Stern of feeling unhappy in his marriage to Garner, 49. "I was like 'I can't leave 'cause of my kids, but I'm not happy, what do I do?' What I did was drink a bottle of scotch and fall asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution."
Garner and Affleck share children Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9 together.The couple parted ways in 2018.
"The truth was, we took our time, we made the decision … We grew apart," the Gone Girl actor explained.
"We had a marriage that didn't work, this happens, with somebody that I love and respect, but to whom I shouldn't be married any longer. Ultimately, we tried. We tried, we tried because we had kids. Both of us felt like we don't want this to be the model that our kids see of marriage," confessed the star.
