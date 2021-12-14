Allegations against Prince Andrew: Lawyer asks judge to dismiss Virginia Giuffre’s case

Queen Elizabeth's son Prince Andrew was accused by Virginia Giuffre of forcing her to have sex with him when she was young.

Giuffre, 38, sued Andrew for unspecified damages in August, saying he forced her to have sex at the London home of former Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, and abused her at Epstein's homes in Manhattan and the U.S. Virgin Islands.



Andrew "unequivocally" denied Giuffre's claims, and accused her of seeking "another payday" in her drive to profit from her association with Epstein, who she says also abused her.

But in her filing with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, Giuffre called Andrew's motion a bid to "blame and shame" her, and said her respective 2009 and 2020 settlements with Epstein and Epstein's estate did not shield the prince from her claim.

Prince Andrew’s lawyer has asked the judge to dismis Virginia Giuffre ’s case, arguing that NY’s Child Victims Act (which she is using to sue him) is flawed because it classifies minors as under 18 when the state’s age of consent (and Giuffre’s age at time of alleged assault) is 17.

According to reports, lawyer Andrew Brettler also requested to keep certain evidence from the Duke.



The lawyer’s request is not admittal of any interactions between Prince Andrew and Giuffre. The filing simply attempts to argue that the law under which she is suing him is unconstitutional.



