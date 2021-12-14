Will Queen cope with ongoing crisis?

Royal fans cling to the hope that all the rumours, allegations and ugly spats about the Royal Family will be silenced by the Queen’s Christmas broadcast.

The Queen's family has been in news for last couple of years due to the reported rift between the senior members and other scandals.

The royal commentators, experts and close aides keep on sharing their opinions, knowledge and memories about the ongoing crisis.

And the Queen's relative absence from public engagements is also adding to the worries of people and casting dark clouds on the next year’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, which would mark 95-year-old's 70th anniversary on the throne.

But, there are some royal fans who, despite all the speculations, still believe that all the rumours will come to an end after the Queen’s Christmas broadcast. An they have set their eyes on the Queen's this year's Christmas broadcast.

Prince Harry, his wife Meghan Markle and their son Archie's photos were removed from the set for Queen's Christmas broadcast in 2019. It was a message to the the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, according to experts.



According to royal historians, when a decision is made, optics-wise in the royal family, it almost always means something—whether that's an outfit choice or what photos to display on one's desk.

There are also queries whether the Queen can single-handedly cope with the crises and will succeed to bring all the members of the family on the same page.

