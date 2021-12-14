Priyanka Chopra mesmerizes fans in body con dress, Paris Hilton reacts

Priyanka Chopra stunned her fans in body con dress amid the promotions of her upcoming film The Matrix Resurrections.

The Baywatch actor shared sizzling photos and videos of her latest makeover on the first day of the film’s press tour on her social media account.

Taking to Instagram Priyanka wrote, "Day one of Matrix press week complete."

She also added the hashtag #matrixresurrections to her post to which Paris Hilton dropped fire and a heart-eyed in the comments.

The 39-year old actor donned a printed body-hugging dress. The white and blue dress had long sleeves and a turtle neck. While she looked drop-dead gorgeous in a long braid.

The Matrix Resurrections is slated to hit the cinemas on December 22.

