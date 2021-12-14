Kris Jenner heaps praise on Kim Kardashian for achieving a milestone

Kris Jenner has lavished praise on her second eldest daughter Kim Kardashian as she has achieved another milestone in her life by passing her baby bar exam.



Jenner has lauded the American Tv star as an 'inspiration to many' after the Skims founder announced this week she has passed a tough law exam to fulfil her dream of becoming a top lawyer.

The mum-of-six paid a special tribute to Kim by sharing a series of adorable photos of the reality star.



Kris expressed her pride in the achievement, saying: "Congratulations to my beautiful Kimberly for passing the Baby Bar!!!!! What a testimony for never giving up, following your dreams and being persistent and totally focused!"



Kris added: "I am beyond proud of you… your dad would be so proud of you!! I can’t wait to see what you do next!! What an inspiration you are to so many. What an incredible blessing, and I’m so grateful to be on this amazing journey of life with you."



Kim took no time to respond to her mom and gushed over her message: "OMG mom! You’re gonna make me cry! This is so sweet of you! Thank you! I got it from my mama."



Kim Kardashian, who previously failed the baby bar exam three times, has managed to pass this month. The star said she was proud of herself for taking on the challenge of law school and credited her dad for success.

