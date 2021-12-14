Lara Dutta congratulates Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu in a heartfelt note

Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu won the Miss Universe 2021 title on Monday in a glitzy ceremony held in Eilat, Israel.

A number of stars and prominent figures congratulated the 21-year-old model as she represented India at the 70th edition of the beauty pageant.

Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe 2000, Lara Dutta congratulated Harnaaz on Twitter. Later on, the Bell Bottom actress took to her Instagram and again praised Harnaaz for winning the prestigious title.

Alongside the picture of Harnaaz crowned as Miss Universe 2021, the Andaaz actress penned down a heartfelt note. She said, “My dearest @harnaazsandhu_03 , when I spoke to you yesterday, you promised me that ‘it will be worth it’!! YOU are worth all your triumphant glory and much, much more!! You had an unshakeable belief in yourself and JUST KNEW, you were born for this!! You were born in the year I won Miss Universe!!!. That’s how long we’ve waited for you to come along and lift that crown once more for India!!”

She added, “Perhaps, it was destined!!. I know what lies in store for you, and I wish you a glorious reign!! May this only be the start of the heights you will scale! God bless you, my heartiest congratulations to your parents and family! The universe now, is your oyster- OUR STAR!”

On Monday, moments after Harnaaz was announced the winner of the global beauty pageant, Lara wished her in a tweet and welcomed her to the club. She tweeted: “Congratulations Harnaaz Sandhu!!!! Welcome to the club!!! We've waited 21 long years for this!!! You make us SO SO proud!!! A billion dreams come true!!!”

Before Harnaaz, only two Indians have won the title of Miss Universe; Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara in 2000.