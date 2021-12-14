Kim Kardashian includes Kanye West in Christmas décor despite divorce filing

It seems like the Kardashian-West family will be celebrating the holiday season together after all, if Kim Kardashian’s Christmas décor is any indication.
In a new video posted by Kim and Kanye West’s daughter North West on her and her mom’s joint TikTok account, Kanye’s Christmas stocking is seen hung on a mantel in Kim’s house, reported People.
The video, posted on Sunday, has North focusing on six white stockings for the family of six; Kim, Kanye, and their four children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.
According to reports, the video also got North a good scolding after for going Live on the video-sharing app without permission!
The insight comes just days after Kim reportedly filed to be declared legally single from Kanye, who has consistently been trying to win her back.
