Ed Sheeran crowned most popular artist on TikTok for 2021

British singer Ed Sheeran has been dubbed the most viewed musical artist on TikTok.

Sheeran's new crown comes after the 30-year-old launched three exclusive single previews from his album Equals on the video sharing app. The same title was bagged by an Essex-based singer-songwriter Ryder last year.

Furthermore, the Shape of You hit maker are garnered more than five million views on his record-breaking live performance at the UEFA Euro 2020 show.

As per the report, other artists dominating UK charts this year include singer Sam Ryder in second position, with KSI and Yungblud following on in the top five. The Castle on the Hill hitmaker also had the most new followers this year.

Meanwhile, Sheeran is close to hitting 10 million followers on the social media app and his account approximately enjoys 80 million likes.