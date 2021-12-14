Kim Kardashian says this was the moment she decided to become a lawyer

Kim Kardashian revealed the moment she decided to advocate for people’s rights and pursue law.

During her recent interview with i-D Magazine, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared, “I definitely came to it later. I always loved and respected the work that my dad did. But it was a few years before I got involved, and I came across this case that really moved me to get more involved.”

She shared that it was Alice Johnson’s case verdict that drew her towards the law. “The case of Alice Johnson. It was her first offence, a nonviolent drug offence, and she got the same sentence as Charles Manson.”

“That shook me. I was so confused about how that could happen. It didn’t make sense to me, and I wanted to figure it out and help her. I just really wanted to know how that was possible.” the KKW mogul added,

Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, the SKIMS founder announced the big news of her successfully passing her baby bar exam on fourth attempt.