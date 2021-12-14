Sidharth Malhotra recreates Shah Rukh Khan's entry scene from K3G: Watch

Indian actor Sidharth Malhotra is celebrating the 20 glorious years of Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham with Karan Johar.

The Shershaah actor turned to his Instagram over the weekend to revive iconic scene from Shah Rukh Khan's entry from the helicopter in the film.

"Love this iconic scene from K3G of SRK Sir's entry, here's me having my other Ma wait for me - CINEMA! Congratulations @karanjohar and the entire team on competing 20years," captioned Sidharth alongside his heroic clip while tagging Karan.

Earlier, Alia Bhatt and Rocky Aur Raani Ki Prem Kahani co-star Ranveer Singh also re-enacted Kareena Kapoor's scene from the film.



Take a look:







