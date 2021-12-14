Ben Affleck reflects on ‘extraordinary’ Robin Williams’ impact on him

Affleck says he owes his success to the late Robin Williams who starred in his 1997 film 'Good Will Hunting'

Ben Affleck says he owes his success to the late Robin Williams who ‘believed’ in him and pal Matt Damon back in 1997, starring in their joint-writing effort Good Will Hunting that won all three of them Oscars.

Talking about his new film The Tender Bar during an interview with Jake’s Takes, Affleck reflected on how William served as a mentor to him.

“I loved Robin. He was the first person that I really met or knew who was, like, 'famous’,” he said.

Affleck noted how big of a deal it was to him and Damon that Williams, who was ‘probably the biggest star at the time’ was in their film.

“I mean, he did so much for us by believing in us and doing that movie, and also by how warm and lovely and kind he was and collaborative."

Explaining Williams’ impact on him, Affleck said, “I just thought, 'Well if this guy can do it and be kind to people and collaborate and work with people and care about them and listen to them, I certainly can.’”

"He was a really extraordinary, kind, loving guy, and that to me is the legacy of Robin. That's what his comedy was rooted in, kind of a basic goodness and humanity," he added.

Williams died in August 2014. His death was ruled a suicide.