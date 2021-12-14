Britney Spears reveals she ‘hated’ her tour schedules: 'life on road is hard'

Britney Spears on Monday, December 14 penned down another letter of truth in her now-deleted Instagram post.

Following her recently terminated conservatorship, the Toxic singer opened up on hardships she faced in her early career.

The 40-year-old pop sensation reflected on spending most of her time on roads while touring.

She said, “I know I’m not playing in huge arenas with my loud band anymore but I will be honest and say life on the road is hard !!!”

The Criminal song-maker also expressed that after sometime her packed schedules turned into a challenge that she never wants to take again.

“My first three years in the biz and on the road were great but I’ll be completely honest and say that after those three tours and the pace I was going … I don’t think I ever want to do it again !!! I hated it !!!,” Spears added.