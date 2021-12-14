Prince Harry under fire for ‘joining crusade that can damage vaccine research': report

Prince Harry has come under fire for reportedly ‘joining crusade that can damage vaccine research'.



This claim has been made by investigative journalist Andrew Orlowski.

During his interview with the Daily Telegraph, he was also quoted saying, "The Duke of Sussex has joined a pious crusade that would damage vaccine research.”

"Removing patents will do little to help the world's poorest become vaccinated, contrary to Prince Harry 's belief."

Mr Orlowski also suggested, "The problem with the high-status assault on intellectual property (IP) is that it fails to suggest a convincing alternative system to such rights, which today provide the incentives that deliver billions of investment to researchers."

According to the Bureau of Investigative Journalism here were a number of demands by big pharma that led to a three-month delay in vaccine deals.

Mr Orlowski also suggested that "for Argentina and Brazil, no national deals were agreed at all.”

At the same time, there is currently no alternative to the prevailing intellectual property (IP) laws and monopoly.

He also went on to warn, “If the IP monopoly disappeared overnight, the poor wouldn’t be getting more jabs.”

Because “Most countries either don’t have the facilities to manufacture them, can’t distribute them safely to remote areas, or lack the skills to administer them, or all three."