Queen looks elegant in her never-before-seen photo with mom

Royal Family paid a special tribute to the monarch as they shared Queen Elizabeth's never-before-seen photo with her mother, The Duchess of York, on Monday.

The official Royal Family Instagram account has delighted fans and followers with a previously unseen shot of the Queen posing with her sweet mother.

Queen's mom affectionately looks at her sweet heart in the pic. The Duchess of York's smile is quite natural and obvious.

The Queen, just a few years old at the time, looks gorgeous and graceful while shaking hand with a veteran during a meeting with at a sale of work organised by Friends of the Elderly in the 1930s.

The Queen's childhood photo has prompted an excited reaction from royal fans, with many pointing out her resemblance to her six year-old great-granddaughter Charlotte.



"As Christmas approaches, we’re handing our Instagram stories over to a long-standing Royal patronage which will be supporting older people during the festive season," the photo was captioned.

There's another photo of the 95-year-old monarch "hosting a reception for Friends of the Elderly in 2009."



In the third picture, Princess Alexandra is seen with the Queen at the opening of the Bradbury Centre in Malvern - a specialist dementia home - in 2008.