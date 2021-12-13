Alia Bhatt channels Kareena Kapoor to recreate ‘K3G’ scene with Ranveer Singh

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Ibrahim Ali Khan got nostalgic on Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (K3G)'s 20th anniversary.

The iconic movie, directed by Karan Johar, will be 20-year-old tomorrow on December 14.

Gushing over the ever-green dialogues of the movie, the RRR actor dropped a short video on her Instagram account.

To congratulate the entire team of the film, the 28-year-old actor took over the character of Poo (Kareena Kapoor) as she acted the famed ‘prom rating’ scene.

Bhatt expressed in the caption of the video, “My favourite scene and my favourite people Congratulations to the entire team of K3G on completing 20 year.”

She also confessed her ever-growing admiration for Kapoor while adding, “P.S - love you bebooooooo my eternal favourite."

Meanwhile, the movie’s director has been reflecting over his memorable project over the past week.

