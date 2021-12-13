Salman Khan on Sidharth Shukla’s birth anniversary: ‘You left us too soon buddy'

Salman Khan was among many celebrities who recalled Sidharth Shukla on his birth anniversary.
The Tiger 3 actor, who hosts the Indian TV show Bigg Boss, paid a tribute to its 13th edition’s winner.
While recalling the late actor on what would've been his 41st birthday, Khan said, “Today is the birthday of the Bigg Boss winner who is no longer with us.” (Translated into English)
“The irreplaceable Sidharth Shukla,” he added.
Reflecting on all the swoon-worthy memories of Shukla, the Dabangg actor expressed, “You left us too soon buddy. Missing you, and wishing you on this very special day. I dedicate today’s episode to you.”
Known for his role in number of Indian TV dramas, Shukla died of a heart attack on September 2 at the age of 40.
