Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal saw each other's wedding outfits on the day: Sabyasachi



Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding pictures have taken the internet by storm. Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee revealed that the couple saw each other’s costumes on their Big day.

In a conversation with Vogue India, Sabyasachi, who designed the couple’s wedding outfits, claimed that Katrina and Vicky's vision were aligned.

“The bride and groom didn’t see what the other was wearing until the day of the wedding, so it was beautiful to witness how in sync their visions were even as we worked on their ensembles, separately,” said 47-year-old Sabyasachi.

He further added, “Katrina is methodical and meticulous, and that made it easy for me to interpret their vision through my aesthetic.”

The Bharat actor opted for a red lehenga with tilla embroidery. On the other hand, the Raazi actor chose an ivory silk sherwani and styled it with silk kurta and churidar.