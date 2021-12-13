Kareena Kapoor and her best friend Amrita Arora contract Covid-19

Bollywood actor, Kareena Kapoor and her best friend Amrita Arora have been tested positive for the coronavirus.
According to the recent reports, both of them contracted the virus after they were spotted partying at Rhea Kapoor’s house in Mumbai as they celebrated Christmas.
Malaika Arora, Poonam Damania, and Masaba Gupta were also seen at the bash.
“Both of them had violated COVID norms & attended several parties. BMC has ordered people, who came in contact with the two actors, to undergo an RT-PCR test,” shared ANI.
Meanwhile, an official statement in this regard from Kapoor is yet to be provided.
