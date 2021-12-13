Ayshmann Khurrana thinks ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ is his ‘riskiest’ movie

Ayushmann Khurrana recently shared that he never hesitated to do a challenging movie.

Talking about his upcoming film, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, the Andhadhun actor called it the ‘riskiest’ of all his films.

The 37-year-old actor plays a role of a guy who falls in love with a trans-woman in the movie.

Reflecting on being a part of unconventional films he said, "Ever since my debut in 'Vicky Donor', I have chosen films that have been deemed unconventional or taboo-breaking from a societal point of view. I feel that such films are necessary for India to make,” quoted Pinkvilla.

“I have felt the need to start a discourse about important issues that need to be addressed. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is one such film in my filmography and I'm tremendously proud of it," he added.

The father of two said, "I have never chosen to do a film keeping my box-office gains in mind.”

“I have not been built like that and I don't think people expect anything safe from me,” Khurrana expressed.