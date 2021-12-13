How Tristan Thompson broke news about 'paternity suit' to Khloe Kardashian

A woman named Maralee Nichols, who alleged she is carrying Thompson's child, gave birth to a baby boy

Tristan Thompson had to break the news of his paternity suit to Khloe Kardashian before sharing it with the rest of the world.

An insider revealed, “Khloé didn’t find out about the baby from social media. Tristan told Khloé when media outlets began started digging and officially calling his team for comment."

“He knew it was inevitable [and] that he would no longer be able to keep it from her," the source shared.

“Khloé has moved on and her focus has remained coparenting with Tristan,” the source further added. “They broke up months ago and she recognizes he isn’t going to change.”

Earlier this month, a woman named Maralee Nichols, who alleged she is carrying Thompson's child, gave birth to a baby boy.

The athlete allegedly texted her when she was pregnant that he wouldn’t “be involved” in the child’s life.



“Btw if you think having this baby is gonna make you some money. It’s completely wrong,” the alleged text message read.

“You are aware that I’m retiring after this season. So in terms of support it will be whatever is required monthly for someone who’s unemployed.”