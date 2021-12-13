John Legend says he’s looking to ‘pack on pounds’ this Christmas

John Legend, while detailing his plans for this holiday season, revealed that he will be munching on variety of dishes along with his family.
During his conversation with E! News, the All Of Me hit-maker said, “Well, as you know, I am married to someone who is a very good cook. She makes a really mean beef Wellington during the holidays."
The 42-year-old singer also shared the dessert he likes the most while stating, "We love having that for Christmas Eve dinner and so many great pies and desserts. Chrissy's best dessert, in my opinion, is her sweet potato streusel pie."
He added, “It's just amazing. We'll be packing on the pounds this holiday season."
The father of two also weighed in on the bliss of parenthood on Christmas as he said, “It's a relaxing day and it's a day with family and enjoying each other and seeing the kids excited about whatever they got.”
"They will play with it for awhile and then break or forget about it," Legend added.
