Camilla ‘acts as buffer’ between Prince Charles and the Royal Family: report

Duchess Camilla has reportedly become a trusted buffer for Prince Charles and the Royal Family.



This claim has been made by royal author Judy Wade during her most candid interview with The List.

There she was quoted saying, It's worth noting Camilla apparently never tried to take Diana's place. Funnily enough, nowadays, she acts as a 'buffer' between the boys and their father.”



"In a 2007 documentary about William and Charles, the late royal expert Judy Wade revealed that Camilla serves as a go-between, particularly when Charles' sons do something their father wouldn't necessarily approve of.”

“Notably, Camilla never actually interfered with how Charles was raising them — not only because she was too busy taking care of her own children, but also because she trusted his judgment.”