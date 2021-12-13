Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘copying’ Firm’s playbook in bid to ‘overhaul’ divisive image

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly been ‘copying’ the Royal Family’s entire playbook in their bid to overhaul their divisive image.

This claim has been brought forward by a lecturer in media at Lancaster University, Dr Laura Clancy.

The author was also quoted telling Express UK, "The narrative around them is quite interesting because in many ways what Harry and Meghan are doing is not that different from what the royals are doing.”

"So they’ve got PR - well of course the royals have got PR as well. There’s all the drama around them signing those Netflix deals and signing those corporate deals - but of course all the royals do that as well.”

She was also quoted saying, "It's not like they're doing anything different, it's just that they're being perceived very differently.”

"I think it's been a long time coming this divisive narrative around Harry and Meghan. I think to overhaul that image now will take quite a lot of work. It's quite embedded, but that doesn’t mean it's not possible.”

Before concluding she also went on to say, "And I think because they’re not doing anything that different - there’s already a model for that - it doesn’t mean they’ve gone completely outside the box if that's what they’re doing."