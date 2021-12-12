Prince Harry apparently still feels hurt even after US move

Prince Harry took a veiled dig at his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II regarding how she has stripped him of his royal patronages.
In an emotional letter to the family of late solider Nathan Hunt, who are fighting for the inclusion of his name to the national Armed Forces Memorial, expressed his deep wish to help the family but said that he was no longer in the position to do so.
Harry writes: "I deeply empathise with what your family is going through and so wish I could assist formally, had I been in the same role I once was."
It is pertinent to mention that Harry candidly spoke in his interview with Oprah and shaared how he was "hurt" by his grandmother’s decision to strip him of his titles but added that he “respects” her decision.
Anushka Sharma made her debut in 2008 film, also starring Shah Rukh Khan
Queen's move of stripping Harry of royal patronages and honorary titles still hurts the Duke
Dhanush, while talking about his upcoming film Atrangi Re, revealed that the project was a difficult one
Karan Johar and veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty have come on board as judges for the latest reality talent show
Anne Hathaway penned down a note to send her support Serenity co-star Jeremy Strong
Camila Cabello recently talked about her mental health struggles