Pakistan’s opposition to politicisation of sports highly appreciated: Nong Rong

China's Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong — APP

ISLAMABAD: The Ambassador of China to Pakistan Nong Rong on Sunday praised Pakistan for standing up against the politicisation of sports and said that China appreciates this stance.



"Pakistan’s position to oppose any form of politicization of sports is highly appreciated. The Beijing Winter Olympic Games is not a stage for the posturing and grandstanding of politicians. China is ready to deliver a streamlined, safe and splendid Olympics to the world!" he wrote on Twitter.



The ambassador's message came in response to a message issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday, in which Pakistan condemned the politicisation of sports, especially pertaining to the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, while addressing a weekly media briefing, had expressed Pakistan's confidence in the neighbouring country's plan to host the Beijing Winter Olympics, Geo.tv reported Sunday, citing the Xinhua News Agency.



The Beijing Olympics would offer "a spectacular and colourful gala to sports enthusiasts around the world, including in Pakistan," despite the limitations imposed by COVID-19, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad,

"The Olympic games symbolise sportsmanship, team spirit, unity, effort, struggle, and maintaining grace in competition whatever the results are," the spokesperson had said.

"Pakistan hopes that all nations will come together in Beijing and afford their athletes an opportunity against the best and showcase their skills," he had said, per the report.



