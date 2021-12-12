Camila Cabello touches upon her mental health struggles

Camila Cabello recently revealed that working on her super-hit song Million to One for Cinderella helped her when she was going through challenging times.
The Senorita singer talked with The Hollywood Reporter during which she shared, “I don't think I know how to write in any way that isn't personal to me.”
“When I was working on 'Million to One' for Cinderella, to be totally honest, I was going through a really hard time with my mental health," the Havana singer added.
Thanks to the track, the singer picked herself up and didn’t let mental health struggles get the best of her as she shared, “It was just a period of a lot of anxiety and sadness for me, and that song had me feeling like, 'I can overcome this. I know that I can make my life better.'"
"I feel like I channeled my personal journey into the one of the character. The character was super confident — everybody was telling her no, but she knew,” the former member of Fifth Harmony added.
