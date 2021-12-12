'Happy birthday my thalaiva:' Dhanush wishes Rajinikanth on 71st birthday

Indian superstar Rajinikanth turns a year older today, (on Dec. 12). On his 71st birthday, Internet is flooded with wishes from his millions of fans across the globe.
While fans and fellow co-stars took to their social media handle to celebrate the actor’s birthday like a festival, actor and producer Dhanush also showered the Thalaiva with birthday wishes.
Taking to his Twitter, the Raanjhanaa actor wished his father-in-law, saying, "Happy birthday my thalaiva !! The one and only SUPERSTAR RAJINIKANTH sir .. love you so much," followed by a string of heart emoticons.
On the work front, Rajinikanth was last seen in film Annaatthe. The film, which received mixed reviews by the audience and critics, managed to earn pretty good at the box office.
