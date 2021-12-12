When Lily Collins defended Emily In Paris: 'It's refreshing'

When Lily Collins defended Emily In Paris: 'woman who is both romantic and work-driven'

American actor Lily Collins, who is famously known for her role in Emily In Paris, has more often than not clapped back at trolls who deem her character unrealistic.

Speaking in an interview, Collins once defended her on-screen character, Emily's unrealistic lifestyle and attempt to have it all.

“She is a woman who is both romantic and work-driven — you don’t have to be one or the other,” she told British Vogue in October 2020.

“It’s refreshing to hear a woman say, ‘I love my job, it makes me happy.’ … She’s in a city that’s extremely foreign to her, and it’s tough – and, yeah, she could probably get on a plane and go home, but that’s just not who she is.”

Meanwhile, Emily In Paris season 2 is all set to premiere on Netflix this December 22. Collins, who is a producer on the series alongside creator Darren Star, is excited for the upcoming twists and turns in the life of Emily.